Star Wars: The Bad Batch's Michelle Ang Discusses Her Special Kinship With 'Clone Father' Temuera Morrison - Exclusive
After roles in several television series — in both the U.S. and her home country of New Zealand — since her acting career kicked off in 1997, Michelle Ang is thrilled that her screen travels have finally taken her to a sci-fi series set "a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away."
That's because since 2020, Ang has voiced the pivotal role of the experimental clone Omega in the hit Disney+ animated series "Star Wars: The Bad Batch." Omega, whose makeup is unique in that she's a young female, was introduced in the Season 1 of "The Bad Batch," which follows the adventures of five other experimental clones: Wrecker, Tech, Echo, Hunter, and Crosshair (all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker). New on Disney+, "The Bad Batch" Season 2 finds the clone troopers and Omega struggling for survival in the aftermath of the fall of their home world, Kamino, at the conclusion of Season 1.
Since the nature of voice work is much different than live-action productions, Ang's work in the "Star Wars" universe has largely been contained to a sound booth in different remote locations. Luckily for Ang, she was given the opportunity to finally meet some of her "Star Wars" colleagues in person at the "Star Wars Celebration" fan convention during the summer of 2022. "I was lucky enough to be part of Celebration at my very first convention and my very first experience with the 'Star Wars' family in Los Angeles, and that was a real pinch-me moment," Ang told Looper in an exclusive interview.
One particular "Star Wars" star Ang met provided an extra special moment for the actor, considering that he hails from her home country.
Ang says it felt like family meeting Morrison
Among the "Star Wars" actors Michelle Ang rubbed elbows with at "Star Wars Celebration" in Los Angeles was Temuera Morrison, the New Zealand film and television icon whose role as Jango Fett in "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones" led to the creation of not only the clone troopers in the movie and subsequent big screen episodes, but also the clone characters in the "Star Wars" animated series — including the members of "The Bad Batch" and Omega. On top of that, Morrison took on the role of the adult version of Jango Fett's son, Boba Fett, in the Disney+ live-action "Star Wars" series "The Book of Boba Fett."
Ang, naturally, was beyond thrilled to not only meet "The Clone Father," Morrison, but also to share in the legacy of the touch of New Zealand that the actor has brought to the "Star Wars" franchise. "Tem is an icon [not only] because of his 'Clone Father' identity but also just as an actor. And [for actors] in New Zealand, the circles are small,'" Ang told Looper. "I'm so excited to carry on that legacy of the accent in the 'Star Wars' world ... What a privilege."
Recalling her first meeting with Morrison in Los Angeles and once again in their home country, Ang said that no matter the location, she always felt at home in the actor's presence. "His greeting is 'kia ora' — it's Māori — and it felt like family, a real family, because I was like, 'Hey, Tem!'" Ang enthused. "New Zealand is small, feels very casual. I'm excited that the legacy of the accent gets to keep its integrity as we explore this with this unusual clone [Omega]."
"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" Season 2 is streaming exclusively on Disney+, with new episodes of the series premiering every Wednesday through March 29.