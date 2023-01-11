Star Wars: The Bad Batch's Michelle Ang Discusses Her Special Kinship With 'Clone Father' Temuera Morrison - Exclusive

After roles in several television series — in both the U.S. and her home country of New Zealand — since her acting career kicked off in 1997, Michelle Ang is thrilled that her screen travels have finally taken her to a sci-fi series set "a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away."

That's because since 2020, Ang has voiced the pivotal role of the experimental clone Omega in the hit Disney+ animated series "Star Wars: The Bad Batch." Omega, whose makeup is unique in that she's a young female, was introduced in the Season 1 of "The Bad Batch," which follows the adventures of five other experimental clones: Wrecker, Tech, Echo, Hunter, and Crosshair (all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker). New on Disney+, "The Bad Batch" Season 2 finds the clone troopers and Omega struggling for survival in the aftermath of the fall of their home world, Kamino, at the conclusion of Season 1.

Since the nature of voice work is much different than live-action productions, Ang's work in the "Star Wars" universe has largely been contained to a sound booth in different remote locations. Luckily for Ang, she was given the opportunity to finally meet some of her "Star Wars" colleagues in person at the "Star Wars Celebration" fan convention during the summer of 2022. "I was lucky enough to be part of Celebration at my very first convention and my very first experience with the 'Star Wars' family in Los Angeles, and that was a real pinch-me moment," Ang told Looper in an exclusive interview.

One particular "Star Wars" star Ang met provided an extra special moment for the actor, considering that he hails from her home country.