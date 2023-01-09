Ant-Man 3 Appears To Still Be Filming With Only A Few Weeks Left Until Release

Ant-Man may not be as big a deal as Iron Man or Spider-Man, but the microscopic superhero has become a major player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first Ant-Man film introduced the character and garnered a stellar box office return (via Box Office Mojo) plus impressive reviews (via Rotten Tomatoes). Paul Rudd's Scott Lang has since seen his fair share of action in the MCU, taking part in "Captain America: Civil War," "Ant-Man and the Wasp," and "Avengers: Endgame." The quirky hero with a heart of gold returns to the fold, but this time he's taking his talents and family to the Quantum Realm as they face a new threat, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

The third "Ant-Man" movie has seen several changes in regard to when it will be release. In May 2021, it was slated for February 17, 2023 (via The Hollywood Reporter) before getting pushed back to July 28, 2023 in October 2021 (via Variety). In April 2022, "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" was then pushed back to its current release date of February 17, 2023 (via Deadline).

From the looks of the trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and all the promotional material released, there is a lot set to go down in the exciting feature. While set to release soon, some are concerned since it appears to still be in production.