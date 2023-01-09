Ant-Man 3 Appears To Still Be Filming With Only A Few Weeks Left Until Release
Ant-Man may not be as big a deal as Iron Man or Spider-Man, but the microscopic superhero has become a major player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first Ant-Man film introduced the character and garnered a stellar box office return (via Box Office Mojo) plus impressive reviews (via Rotten Tomatoes). Paul Rudd's Scott Lang has since seen his fair share of action in the MCU, taking part in "Captain America: Civil War," "Ant-Man and the Wasp," and "Avengers: Endgame." The quirky hero with a heart of gold returns to the fold, but this time he's taking his talents and family to the Quantum Realm as they face a new threat, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
The third "Ant-Man" movie has seen several changes in regard to when it will be release. In May 2021, it was slated for February 17, 2023 (via The Hollywood Reporter) before getting pushed back to July 28, 2023 in October 2021 (via Variety). In April 2022, "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" was then pushed back to its current release date of February 17, 2023 (via Deadline).
From the looks of the trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and all the promotional material released, there is a lot set to go down in the exciting feature. While set to release soon, some are concerned since it appears to still be in production.
Pictures of Paul Rudd on set confirm the production is cutting it close
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" has a reported length of two hours and five minutes (via Digital Spy), and it appears they are still putting footage together to fill out that runtime. Photos on Twitter emerged showcasing Paul Rudd shooting a scene in the third "Ant-Man" film on January 6, 2023. This would indicate cameras are still rolling on the Phase 5 feature a little over a month before it is set to be released. In the photos, Scott Lang carries a pink and blue box, which could be from Baskin Robbins, his former job.
It seems Marvel isn't leaving anything to chance, and it is doing everything necessary to introduce fans to Phase Five properly, as the movie will have a significant impact on the shared universe moving forward. Director Peyton Reed has even indicated that "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantmania" and Kang will change the MCU forever. "I think it has a profound impact on the MCU," Reed said in an interview with Empire. "Jeff Loveness, who wrote this movie, is writing 'The Kang Dynasty' as well, so there's been a lot of discussion about the impact that this appearance of Kang the Conqueror makes. There are big things in store."
The movie will undoubtedly have big implications regarding future titles, and it will be fascinating to see where Kang the Conqueror ends up on the list of MCU villains after he makes his debut in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania." The movie, however, first needs to wrap filming before audiences can make that call.