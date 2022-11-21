Ant-Man 3 Director Peyton Reed Promises Kang Will Forever Change The MCU

Peyton Reed caught up with Empire, where he dished on all things "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Kang's arrival will change everything in the MCU going forward, and he seems to carry the same weight as Thanos (Josh Brolin). "I think it has a profound impact on the MCU," Reed told the outlet regarding Kang's arrival. "Jeff Loveness, who wrote this movie, is writing 'The Kang Dynasty' as well, so there's been a lot of discussion about the impact that this appearance of Kang The Conqueror makes. There are big things in store."

If it wasn't obvious, Kang will be a looming threat in the MCU for the foreseeable future. "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" currently has a May 2, 2025 release date, meaning we'll have over three years of menacing behavior from one of Marvel Comics' biggest villains. We'll really get a sense of this Kang variants identity in "Quantumania," and Reed confirms we should not expect the same type of character as He Who Remains. "Kang The Conqueror in our movie is a very different character," the director noted. "He's someone who has dominion over time, and he's a warrior and a strategist."

We'll find out just how he is unleashed when "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" hits theaters on February 17, 2023.