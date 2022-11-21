Ant-Man 3 Director Peyton Reed Promises Kang Will Forever Change The MCU
Director Peyton Reed is back to helm his third "Ant-Man" film, and "Quantumania" will be like no MCU flick before it. He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) debuted in "Loki," but we'll see his more terrifying variant, Kang the Conqueror, in the upcoming Paul Rudd movie. Kang is the MCU's new big bad, and just how much of a threat he poses will be revealed in "Quantumania." "Loki" only gave us a taste of this dangerous variant, acted to perfection by Majors.
Kang was only briefly tested in the first trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," but it looks like he's offering Ant-Man (Rudd) a way out of the Quantum Realm. But for what price? Will Scott Lang and company be responsible for letting Kang loose on the multiverse? We can't know for sure, but Reed is discussing what we can expect from Kang in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," and more importantly, beyond.
Kang is the MCU's newest major threat
Peyton Reed caught up with Empire, where he dished on all things "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Kang's arrival will change everything in the MCU going forward, and he seems to carry the same weight as Thanos (Josh Brolin). "I think it has a profound impact on the MCU," Reed told the outlet regarding Kang's arrival. "Jeff Loveness, who wrote this movie, is writing 'The Kang Dynasty' as well, so there's been a lot of discussion about the impact that this appearance of Kang The Conqueror makes. There are big things in store."
If it wasn't obvious, Kang will be a looming threat in the MCU for the foreseeable future. "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" currently has a May 2, 2025 release date, meaning we'll have over three years of menacing behavior from one of Marvel Comics' biggest villains. We'll really get a sense of this Kang variants identity in "Quantumania," and Reed confirms we should not expect the same type of character as He Who Remains. "Kang The Conqueror in our movie is a very different character," the director noted. "He's someone who has dominion over time, and he's a warrior and a strategist."
We'll find out just how he is unleashed when "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" hits theaters on February 17, 2023.