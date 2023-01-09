Mila Kunis Wasn't A Huge Fan Of Her That '70s Show Wardrobe

The clothing on "That '70s Show" was extremely authentic, thanks to the efforts of costume designer Melina Root. According to a 2001 article in The Hollywood Reporter, Root put together the look for the show by scouring high school yearbooks in Wisconsin (where the show takes place) to find the perfect fashions of yesteryear. They were able to buy 19 racks of clothes from a warehouse sale at Sony. By the third season, they had an entire warehouse of vintage clothing, and Root made sure that they could recreate any '70s look. "I've been buying up a lot of vintage fabric, so whatever we don't have in stock or we can't find, we can manufacture," Root said at the time.

Some of the cast members seemed to enjoy their '70s wardrobes more than others. In an interview with First We Feast, Mila Kunis was asked about her husband (and co-star) Ashton Kutcher's interview on the program two years prior, in which he said he had just gotten rid of his entire "That '70s Show" wardrobe. Kunis set the record straight as she admonished her husband off-camera for lying. "The entire '70s wardrobe is downstairs," she confirmed.

Kutcher may have loved his look on the show enough that he kept his wardrobe, but Kunis wasn't nearly as thrilled about her retro costumes: She's admitted that she wasn't a fan of that '70s clothing.