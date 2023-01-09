Whatever Happened To Chirp Wheel After Shark Tank?

Back pain is never fun, and there doesn't seem to be any solution for getting rid of it right away. That's what was going through the mind of entrepreneur Tate Stock when he created the Chirp Wheel. Originally called the Plexus Wheel, the Chirp Wheel is an updated version of the typical back pain-alleviating foam wheels on the market. With its innovative design, the Chirp Wheel has the ability to hit even the most minute back muscles that other brands fail to access. Tate created a Kickstarter for the project in 2018 and saw a massive turnout, receiving over $1.5 million despite asking for just $10,000. But, even then, he still saw room for growth.

Tate appeared on Season 12 of the hit reality series "Shark Tank" with a wild investment ask, seeking $900,000 for a 2% stake in the company. Some of the sharks were skeptical, particularly Daymond John, who said that their money should be going to someone more in need of the resources. Several offers were eventually made, and Tate opted to partner up with Lori Greiner, who offered the $900,000 for 2.5% of the company. So, after such a monumental deal, is the inventor of the Chirp Wheel now rolling in money?