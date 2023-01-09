Why Gail McLeod From Chicago Fire Looks So Familiar

"Star Trek" fans will likely recognize Michelle Forbes as Ensign (and eventual Lieutenant) Ro Laren from "Star Trek: The Next Generation." The character first appeared in Season 5's "Ensign Ro," in which the Enterprise crew is ordered to capture a Bajoran terrorist who is responsible for an attack on the Federation. As a Bajoran herself, Ro is assigned to the Enterprise to assist the crew in the capture of the terrorist, known as Orta.

Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) is initially hesitant to have Ro on board. She was previously court-martialed and sentenced to prison for her behavior during an away mission — her actions resulted in the deaths of her team members. However, Ro quickly proves herself to Picard and becomes a valuable member of the Enterprise crew. That's why Picard takes it so personally when she opts to leave Starfleet to join the Maquis, a rebel group fighting against the Cardassian occupation. It's a cause close to her heart, though she does express regret for betraying Picard's trust.

Forbes was supposed to be involved in the next "Star Trek" series, "Deep Space Nine," but she turned down the chance to return. "If I'd gone on to do 'DS9,' I might not have had the variety I've been lucky to have in my career," she told TV Zone magazine (via TrekToday). "That's not to say I wasn't grateful for the opportunity; I genuinely was. However, I had to make a choice that felt right for me, which was a difficult one."