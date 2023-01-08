Is Doctor Who's First Companion Making A Comeback?
"Doctor Who" enthusiasts have plenty to celebrate as the 60th anniversary of everyone's favorite time-traveling TARDIS ticks closer and closer. Both the 10th and the 14th Doctor (David Tennant) are slated to return in three 60th anniversary episodes, along with the character of Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) in 2023. And the mantle of the 15th Doctor has already been laid at the feet of actor Ncuti Gatwa for Season 14. Tennant's stint as the 14th Doctor began when he showed up in the Season 13 episode titled "The Power of the Doctor," but "Doctor Who" showrunner Russell T. Davies insists that he isn't done bending space and time, to say nothing of fans' minds.
"If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we've got plenty more surprises on the way," Davies said in an interview with Variety. "The path to Ncuti's 15th Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun. And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We're giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose." Oh, so many Doctors and so much time! Now, the possibilities are infinite when it comes to meaningful roles or even cameos from previous "Doctor Who" characters who could show up to celebrate the 60th anniversary. But did you know that Davies might be hinting at the return of a fan favorite from the original series?
Carole Ann Ford might return as Susan Ford
Are the internet's wheels just spinning, or is there a real possibility that an original cast member of "Doctor Who" is returning as a beloved character? Russell T. Davies once again scripts the time-traveling exploits of "Doctor Who" after having worked with a slew of the Doctors on the 2005-2010 installments of the series, including Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Peter Capaldi, and Matt Smith. However, Davies' involvement with the 60th anniversary of "Doctor Who" might be even more exciting for fans if his social media post is more than a misdirect. Could it be that the First Doctor's (William Hartnell) granddaughter and companion, Susan Forman (Carole Ann Ford), will make a 60th anniversary appearance, too?
The official Instagram of BBC's "Doctor Who" remains quite active, and now a post featuring a scene from the very first series has been posted. "Throwing back to the first big goodbye between the Doctor and a companion," the video post reads (via Instagram). The "companion" shown in the clip is none other than Susan Forman, and she is saying farewell to her grandfather, the First Doctor (Hartnell), outside the TARDIS.
"Doctor Who" premiered in 1963, and Susan appeared in Seasons 1 and 2 of the original series. However, Ford also reprised her role for the 20th and 30th anniversaries. So, is the Instagram post simply a tribute to the First Doctor's granddaughter, or is the clip a harbinger of Susan Forman's return to "Doctor Who" for the 60th anniversary of the series?