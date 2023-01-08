Is Doctor Who's First Companion Making A Comeback?

"Doctor Who" enthusiasts have plenty to celebrate as the 60th anniversary of everyone's favorite time-traveling TARDIS ticks closer and closer. Both the 10th and the 14th Doctor (David Tennant) are slated to return in three 60th anniversary episodes, along with the character of Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) in 2023. And the mantle of the 15th Doctor has already been laid at the feet of actor Ncuti Gatwa for Season 14. Tennant's stint as the 14th Doctor began when he showed up in the Season 13 episode titled "The Power of the Doctor," but "Doctor Who" showrunner Russell T. Davies insists that he isn't done bending space and time, to say nothing of fans' minds.

"If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we've got plenty more surprises on the way," Davies said in an interview with Variety. "The path to Ncuti's 15th Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun. And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We're giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose." Oh, so many Doctors and so much time! Now, the possibilities are infinite when it comes to meaningful roles or even cameos from previous "Doctor Who" characters who could show up to celebrate the 60th anniversary. But did you know that Davies might be hinting at the return of a fan favorite from the original series?