Terminator Franchise Regular And Prolific Voice Actor Earl Boen Dead At 81

Prolific voice and character actor Earl Boen –- best known for his appearances in the "Terminator" films –- died on January 5 in Hawaii. He was 81 years old. According to his family, Boen had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2022 (via Variety).

Born in New York City in 1941, Boen initially started acting in the New York's thriving repertory theater scene before moving to Los Angeles in the 1970s. His first screen credit was in a televised theatrical production of "Cyrano de Bergerac," produced as part of the "Great Performances" series on PBS.

After moving to Hollywood, he seemed to be constantly working on screen for a solid two and a half decades. His film work includes such varied projects as "9 to 5," "The Naked Gun 33 ⅓," and even playing sports broadcaster Howard Cosell in a television movie about Muhammad Ali. His TV series resume is even more impressive, including appearances on "Kojak," the original "Hawaii Five-O," "The Dukes of Hazard," "Tales from the Crypt," "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "The Golden Girls," "The West Wing," and many, many others.

Though he retired from on-screen acting in 2003, Boen had in the meantime also racked up an impressive resume in voice acting for animation and video games, which he continued until fully retiring in 2017. In that time he voiced characters for "World of Warcraft," "Johnny Bravo," and "Kim Possible," among others. In all, Boen had almost three hundred acting credits to his name.