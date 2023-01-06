James Gunn Casually Revealed That He Has A Yet-To-Be-Announced DC Series In The Works

James Gunn is already perfectly acquainted with the DC universe. He helmed 2021's "The Suicide Squad" before moving on to the spin-off series, "Peacemaker," on HBO Max. While it's still unclear what direction the new DC Cinematic Universe will take, it seems Gunn isn't resting on his laurels just yet. In a tweet expressing how exasperated he is at the moment, Gunn mentioned, "My day: wrote 1/3 of an unannounced DC TV show (smiley face emoji); ok'd 100 VFX shots, did reference acting for Rocket, & gave editing notes for Vol 3; & had two big DC Studios meetings."

There's a lot to take in with that tweet, but the most intriguing tidbit is the part about an unannounced DC show. What's even more interesting than that is the fact Gunn was apparently able to write a third of it in a single day. The big question is what this show could possibly be. The fact it's only unannounced likely means it's been greenlit, so it's not a question of "if" this show comes out but "when."

In the comments below the tweet, everyone was most intrigued by the mystery show. @KirstenAcuna tried to guess what it was by writing, "Gonna manifest Polka-Dot Man material." Most people were simply anxious to get any news regarding the future of DC, like @CS11_: "give us the smallest detail on this unannounced show, a word or something that makes no sense until we know what it is." It'll likely be some time before we know what the show is, so until then, DC fans will just have to stay patient.