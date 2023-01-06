Shocking No One, Netflix Renews Wednesday For Another Semester At Nevermore

Despite its age and many incarnations, old and new fans simply cannot get enough of all things "The Addams Family." Whether it is Morticia, Gomez, Pugsley, Cousin It, or Uncle Fester, each of these characters possesses a comedic appeal that matches the macabre elements of their appearance and general personality. Then there is Wednesday Addams, who favors sardonic, dark humor over outright slapstick and has been forever immortalized by actors Lisa Loring, Christina Ricci, and now Jenna Ortega in Netflix's "Wednesday." Ortega's wickedly witty, at times tense, and deliciously dark performance does the character justice for a new generation.

Season 1 of the series was a hit on the streaming platform, but as with any Netflix original — rather heavily viewed or not — the company takes time in announcing a follow-up season (via InStyle). This was also seen late in 2022 after "The Sandman" garnered strong viewing numbers in August only to languish in uncertainty, with the announcement of "The Sandman" Season 2 three months later. But after nearly two months since the program premiered on the app, it is not shocking to anyone that "Wednesday" has finally been renewed for another semester at the creepy Nevermore school.