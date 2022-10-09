How Tim Burton Behaves On Wednesday's Set, According To The Cast

When asked by the interviewer, Gwendolyn Christie described the experience of being cast on a Burton project as surreal, since she had wanted to work with the iconic director her whole life. She later added about the 64-year-old filmmaker: "Tim truly recognizes you as a person. He sees you and he liberates you and he is willing to collaborate with you. And the beauty and freedom of that, I believe, is all over the screen in this show."

Later in the interview, after Fred Armisen joined the other three cast members on the stage, the actor said that when he met Burton for the first time, he was surprised by how low his voice was — as he had imagined the filmmaker would have a higher-pitched voice. "He's got the vibe of a New Yorker," Armisen added.

When the line of questioning was redirected towards Jenna Ortega, she described Burton as "a man of few words." So much so, in fact, that sometimes one would have to lean in closer to be able to hear the director speak, as he has the tendency to mumble. Also, according to the 20-year-old actress, the filmmaker has the habit of pacing around like one imagines an eccentric and brilliant artist tends to. "It's one of the joys of working with him" Ortega continues, "because he's so authentic in his reaction always that, if he's unhappy about something you know, and if he's excited about something that he's watching on the monitor he's reacting like a child and clapping his hands." She finished her appreciation of the director by saying "He's very much in his own head, which I admire."

"Wednesday" will hit Netflix on November 23.