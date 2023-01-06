An Even More Bone-Chilling Version Of M3GAN Exists In The Archives
The 2023 film year officially kicks off with the campy horror thriller "M3GAN" from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions. The revered breakout studio has quickly become a staple of the genre with engaging and provocative hits like "Get Out," "Happy Death Day," and "The Black Phone." In "M3GAN," the titular and stylish doll became a sensational internet icon with her gleeful murders and trendsetting dances from the first trailer. This early look intrigued fans as M3GAN (played by Amie Donald and voiced by Jenna Davis) sashays with a handcrafted machete toward her next victim in this highly anticipated horror comedy.
"M3GAN" leans into the campiness, which earned the film a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes of 95%. This is an extremely promising start as the film opens wide to enthusiastic theatergoers looking for a bloody good time. They're in for a treat with "M3GAN" produced by genre veteran James Wan as he ushers in the next generation horror.
Wan co-writes the story of "M3GAN" with Akela Cooper, who tackles the biting screenplay itself. The two previously collaborated on the mind-boggling action horror flick "Malignant" and teamed up again for the upcoming sequel "The Nun 2." The past experience of this dynamic duo elevates the silliness of "M3GAN" into a thoroughly enjoyable thrill ride which even has a more horrifying version we'll hopefully see released before the possible sequel.
An unrated cut of M3GAN exists with an even higher kill count
The most recent trailer for "M3GAN" gave us a terrifying look at her deadly tactics and proficiency for killing. We also see her target more than a few unfortunate victims who threaten either her or her best friend, Cady (Violet McGraw). Ahead of the film's release, writer Akela Cooper told Collider that an even more gruesome cut of "M3GAN" is in the works with more killing.
"There should be an unrated version at some point. ... I heard it is on the books. But yes, it was way gorier." Cooper explained. "Her body count in the script was higher than in the movie. It wasn't a Gabriel [in 'Malignant']-scale massacre, but she did kill a bunch more people." She also revealed that Wan's input spared several lives as there were a "couple of characters whom James was like, 'I like what you did with those people, but I want them to live. I was merciless, but again, that is me. My humor is extremely dark." Given the carnage present in "Malignant," we can only imagine what horrors "M3GAN" gets up to in the uncut version.
The acclaimed writer also explained why the film was eventually toned down to fit the PG-13 rating. As M3GAN's dancing went viral, the teenage audience became a central part of the marketing campaign. However, Cooper's interview hints we may possibly see the bloodier version released in the future.