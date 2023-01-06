Blood - What We Know So Far

Ever since Bela Lugosi donned the black cape as Dracula in the classic 1931 Universal film, audiences have commonly associated vampires with a taste for the red, icky stuff swirling around inside our bodies. But a new horror film is coming to show us a new kind of bloodsucker that will haunt our nightmares.

There were some great horror movies in 2022, and 2023 is shaping up to be another solid year for the genre, with such releases as "Scream VI," "Renfield" and "Shelby Oaks" among the most highly anticipated. But one film not being discussed enough is "Blood." Helmed by "The Machinist" director Brad Anderson, "Blood" may not be receiving the kind of attention that other big 2023 horror offerings are, but as we learn about its unique premise, time-tested themes, and solid cast, the film is shaping up to be quite possibly one of the year's biggest surprises. So what is there to know about "Blood" and its release?