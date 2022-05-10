Michelle Monaghan Reveals What It Was Like Working With Jai Courtney And Jason Clarke On Black Site - Exclusive
A new high-octane thrill ride is in store for you if you're in the mood to amp your adrenaline up to 11. "Black Site," a new film from Redbox Entertainment, follows CIA agent Abby Trent (Michelle Monaghan), who's still reeling from a pair of deaths that hit too close to home. She's assigned to work at a secretive black site that houses some of the most dangerous criminals in the world, and the latest person to call the site home is a murderous man by the name of Hatchet (Jason Clarke). Once Hatchet gets out of custody, it's up to Abby and her teammates, including Raymond Miller (Jai Courtney), to bring Hatchet down before it's too late.
It's a tense roller coaster that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, and the cast is positively stacked. Michelle Monaghan has had ample experience in the action genre, and the same could be said of her co-stars. It actually isn't the first time Clarke and Courtney have appeared onscreen together, as they both showed up in 2015's "Terminator Genisys." When Monaghan was added to the mix, it resulted in electric chemistry. The actress spoke about what it was like to work with Clarke and Courtney during an exclusive interview with Looper.
Michelle Monaghan called it 'a real pleasure' working with Jai Courtney and Jason Clarke
It should come as no surprise that Michelle Monaghan thoroughly enjoyed her time working with the two actors. Out of the two, Monaghan had more scenes with Jai Courtney, seeing as how their characters work together at the top-secret facility. Monaghan took to his acting style immediately, explaining, "He is a firecracker. I love working with him. He has an energy about him that's so palpable."
As for Jason Clarke, he plays the villain in the movie, but he was by no means a jerk during production. Monaghan also liked spending time with him. "Jason, despite him playing such a real sinister role, couldn't be lovelier, opening up doors for you and all," she continued. "He's an outstanding actor." The trio was like the Three Musketeers by the sound of it, and it seems like Monaghan would work with them again in a second if given the opportunity. She concluded by saying, "They're so professional. These are actors who know what they're doing and [are] invested in the material, regardless if it was physical or we were shooting actual scenes. It was a real pleasure."
Director Sophia Banks, who was interviewed with Monaghan, echoed those sentiments: "Yeah. I hope I'm so lucky that all three of them come into another movie with me." Given some of the behind-the-scenes horror stories that can come out of some productions, it's nice to hear when things go swimmingly.
"Black Site" is available now in select theaters, on demand, and in Redbox kiosks.