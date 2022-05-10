Michelle Monaghan Reveals What It Was Like Working With Jai Courtney And Jason Clarke On Black Site - Exclusive

It should come as no surprise that Michelle Monaghan thoroughly enjoyed her time working with the two actors. Out of the two, Monaghan had more scenes with Jai Courtney, seeing as how their characters work together at the top-secret facility. Monaghan took to his acting style immediately, explaining, "He is a firecracker. I love working with him. He has an energy about him that's so palpable."

As for Jason Clarke, he plays the villain in the movie, but he was by no means a jerk during production. Monaghan also liked spending time with him. "Jason, despite him playing such a real sinister role, couldn't be lovelier, opening up doors for you and all," she continued. "He's an outstanding actor." The trio was like the Three Musketeers by the sound of it, and it seems like Monaghan would work with them again in a second if given the opportunity. She concluded by saying, "They're so professional. These are actors who know what they're doing and [are] invested in the material, regardless if it was physical or we were shooting actual scenes. It was a real pleasure."

Director Sophia Banks, who was interviewed with Monaghan, echoed those sentiments: "Yeah. I hope I'm so lucky that all three of them come into another movie with me." Given some of the behind-the-scenes horror stories that can come out of some productions, it's nice to hear when things go swimmingly.

"Black Site" is available now in select theaters, on demand, and in Redbox kiosks.