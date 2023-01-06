The Last Of Us Creators Are Already Thinking Past Season 1

"The Last of Us" fans don't have long to wait before the highly-anticipated adaptation finally premieres on HBO. Many hope that the show will finally break the curse that has plagued video game adaptations since Hollywood studios first began looking to bring the successful medium to live action. "The Last of Us" could usher in a new era of TV shows, with Prime Video already joining HBO as a major network to greenlight a live-action video game series.

The show shouldn't be that challenging to adapt to live-action, given both games' cinematic qualities in their storytelling. In the first video game, players control Joel, a grizzled survivor who escorts Ellie across the country. The two unlikely partners learn to rely on each other as they traverse the incredibly dangerous post-apocalyptic landscape filled with seemingly infinite numbers of infected and violent humans. Their journey quickly becomes one of the most memorable and emotional stories in recent memory, earning the game immense praise from players and critics and a string of awards.

The HBO series looks to elevate the game's storytelling with its live-action adaptation. The man behind the game, Neil Druckmann, and "Chernobyl" creator Craig Mazin, plan to cover the entirety of the first game's story with Season 1, and there are already plans for a potential Season 2.