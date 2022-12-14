The God Of War Series Is Officially A Go At Prime Video

"God of War" has never been hotter, and it seems the franchise is now fully confirmed for another major expansion into a whole new medium: TV.

One of Sony's crown jewels in its PlayStation lineup, the action-based "God of War" video game series was given a new lease on life with the release of "God of War" for the PlayStation 4 in 2018. A soft reboot of the long-running series, the title dialed back on the franchise's focus on over-the-top action and violence in favor of telling a much more complex story surrounding the vengeful protagonist and ex-Spartan warrior Kratos. The game received critical acclaim, with particular praise foisted on its storytelling and reinvention of a classic game character.

While the similarly critically-praised sequel "God of War: Ragnarok" for the PlayStation 5 has been taking up fans' attention in recent weeks, another exciting piece of news for the series has now come out. Sony had previously confirmed that Amazon's Prime Video service was developing a "God of War" TV adaptation (via IGN), but the project has finally taken another major step towards actually seeing the light of day.