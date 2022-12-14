The God Of War Series Is Officially A Go At Prime Video
"God of War" has never been hotter, and it seems the franchise is now fully confirmed for another major expansion into a whole new medium: TV.
One of Sony's crown jewels in its PlayStation lineup, the action-based "God of War" video game series was given a new lease on life with the release of "God of War" for the PlayStation 4 in 2018. A soft reboot of the long-running series, the title dialed back on the franchise's focus on over-the-top action and violence in favor of telling a much more complex story surrounding the vengeful protagonist and ex-Spartan warrior Kratos. The game received critical acclaim, with particular praise foisted on its storytelling and reinvention of a classic game character.
While the similarly critically-praised sequel "God of War: Ragnarok" for the PlayStation 5 has been taking up fans' attention in recent weeks, another exciting piece of news for the series has now come out. Sony had previously confirmed that Amazon's Prime Video service was developing a "God of War" TV adaptation (via IGN), but the project has finally taken another major step towards actually seeing the light of day.
God of War is getting a series order
Per a report from Entertainment Weekly, Prime Video is moving full steam ahead with the "God of War" TV adaptation, giving the project a series order. According to the official synopsis, the show will be based off of 2018's "God of War," following Kratos and his son Atreus on their life-changing journey through the nine realms of Norse mythology. "We are honored to share in the adventure of exploring the 'God of War' mythology in such a momentous way with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Santa Monica Studio," Amazon Studios global television head Vernon Sanders said in a statement.
While details on the project are slim, some talent has been confirmed. Rafe Judkins, showrunner for Prime Video's "The Wheel of Time," which also helm this series as its showrunner. Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, who have worked on productions like "Children of Men" and "Iron Man," will write the series. Meanwhile, Cory Barlog, who served as creative director for the 2018 game, will be an executive producer (via Deadline). "Such a great team I get to work with on this," Barlog tweeted. "Cannot wait for you all to see more, but it will be a while."
"God of War" marks the latest in a string of planned game adaptations on Prime Video. The platform also has a production based upon Bethesda Softworks' "Fallout" series in the works, along with plans for an adaptation of Electronic Arts' "Mass Effect" series.