HBO's The Last Of Us Needs To Get One Thing Right To Win Us Over

Contains spoilers for the video game "The Last of Us," from which the HBO series "The Last of Us" was adapted

In 2013, video game writer and director Neil Druckmann had a hand in ending the world as we know it. Ten years later, he's doing it again in a live-action adaptation of the game that defined his career. "The Last of Us" is an award-winning survival horror title widely considered not just one of the best in its medium but among the greatest games ever made. Now it's transitioning to HBO as a nine-episode show, with Druckmann again orchestrating this epic story of heartache and horrors. For the uninitiated who don't check drawers and loot as much as possible, it's the hope that this adaptation will recapture the same top-level storytelling as the original and leave newcomers watching from behind their hands and crying into them as much as gamers are anticipating.

On paper, there's every reason it will do so, particularly with other parties involved. Joining Druckmann along for this hellish ride is Craig Mazin, the mind behind HBO's harrowing award-winner "Chernobyl," who knows just as well as his writing partner how to squeeze the life out of heartstrings besides simply pulling on them. With that said, the only concerning factor is that this is still a video game adaptation, a subgenre of TV and film that has only seen some entries slip through glitch-free in the past few years. For "The Last of Us" to do the same thing, there's one objective it needs to complete — which could lead to a real game changer for other projects of its ilk going forward.