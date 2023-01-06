CSI: Miami Medical Examiner Alexx Woods Treats Victims And Criminals' Bodies Very Differently

It takes a pretty strong franchise to keep going for over two decades. "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" originally premiered all the way back in 2000, and the CBS franchise is still going strong today with the revival series "CSI: Vegas." In between the two main entries in the series came other spinoffs like "CSI: Miami."

Moving things over to the Sunshine State, "CSI: Miami" introduced viewers to a whole new crew of law enforcement and forensic experts, and among them was Medical Examiner Alexx Woods (Khandi Alexander). Though Woods tends to be more emotional than most of her colleagues, she never lets that stop her from getting the job done when it comes to finding justice for murder victims.

One of her most endearing traits in "CSI: Miami" is that she tends to talk to the bodies of the victims as if the person she is examining were in the room with her. However, as fans of the show will definitely have noticed, she doesn't talk to everyone who ends up on her table with the same level of reverence.