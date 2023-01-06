CSI: Miami Medical Examiner Alexx Woods Treats Victims And Criminals' Bodies Very Differently
It takes a pretty strong franchise to keep going for over two decades. "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" originally premiered all the way back in 2000, and the CBS franchise is still going strong today with the revival series "CSI: Vegas." In between the two main entries in the series came other spinoffs like "CSI: Miami."
Moving things over to the Sunshine State, "CSI: Miami" introduced viewers to a whole new crew of law enforcement and forensic experts, and among them was Medical Examiner Alexx Woods (Khandi Alexander). Though Woods tends to be more emotional than most of her colleagues, she never lets that stop her from getting the job done when it comes to finding justice for murder victims.
One of her most endearing traits in "CSI: Miami" is that she tends to talk to the bodies of the victims as if the person she is examining were in the room with her. However, as fans of the show will definitely have noticed, she doesn't talk to everyone who ends up on her table with the same level of reverence.
Alexx isn't so warm when she speaks to the bodies of criminals
As noted in Looper's Season 1 rewatch of "CSI: Miami," Alexx Woods tends to speak to murder victims and criminals very differently. While she talks to victims in a way that might be considered tender, loving, and even motherly, this cordial nature does not carry over to her treatment of criminals. When it comes to cadavers from the other side of the law, Woods is noticeably different. She still talks to them, though not in the same way. While she remains professional, her manner is definitely more cold and straightforward when it comes to the bad guys.
Would this still be the case if "CSI: Miami" aired today? The spinoff dropped its final episode back in 2012, over a decade ago. It's possible that Woods would approach the bodies of criminals with a little more respect if the series received a revival like "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" did. There's been a change in the conversation about how criminals are perceived in recent years, with more people willing to consider what causes them to turn to crime in the first place. Perhaps Woods would be more willing to cut certain kinds of criminals a bit more slack in modern times, considering they may have just been desperate people who met a sad end.