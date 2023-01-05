Young Sheldon Fans Are In Agreement Over Missy's Cringe-Worthy Date In Season 6 Episode 9

"Young Sheldon" Season 6 returns from the holiday break with an eventful episode that catches up with various members of the Cooper family in "College Dropouts and the Medford Miracle." Following the recent cliffhanger in Episode 8, "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," we learn that Sheldon (Iain Armitage) has found several interested parties willing to invest in his lucrative database idea. Additionally, George (Lance Barber) is hard at work coaching the boys' high school football team when an unexpected visitor (Pastor Rob, played by Dan Byrd) arrives to lead and motivate them spiritually.

Meanwhile, Missy (Raegan Revord) is extremely excited about her date with a car-loving boy named Dean (Travis Burnett). However, once they finally get the chance to watch a movie alone together, Dean surprisingly suggests that Meemaw (Annie Potts) join them. Needless to say, Missy quickly grows tired of the odd situation, and fans are right there with her. Twitter was overflowing with fans sharing their thoughts on the awkward get-together, which even Meemaw herself found strange.

"Young Sheldon" fans often empathize with Missy and the way she is unfortunately overlooked as the intellectual's twin. She also shares a special relationship with her hip Meemaw, who she even takes after as a free-spirited and independent young woman. These elements came together in the most recent episode, where fans unanimously agreed that her movie date with Dean was uncomfortably cringey.