Rumor Report: Is A New Mandalorian Spin-Off Series In The Works From Jon Favreau And Dave Filoni?

Since purchasing Lucasfilm and, therefore, the "Star Wars" brand in 2012, the Walt Disney Company has gone above and beyond to try and earn back its over $4 billion purchase. That includes constructing a theme park named Galaxy's Edge and producing various video games, books, and of course, movies and television shows. The sequel trilogy is long over and didn't leave most fans impressed, but when it comes to long-form Disney+ offerings, Disney has a much better track record with the fandom. It all started in 2019 with the premiere of "The Mandalorian."

Coinciding with the launch of Disney+ was the debut of "The Mandalorian": the story of a Mandalorian bounty hunter named Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) who develops a soft spot for one of his bounties, a little green alien named Grogu. After refusing to turn him over to the Empire, the two end up on the run, with their lives changed forever. The overwhelmingly positive response to this premise — and Grogu himself — led to the creation of a second season, which premiered in 2020 and set the stage for a third batch of episodes due out starting on March 1, 2023.

Additionally, the success of "The Mandalorian" has manifested a handful of Disney+ spin-offs, and according to the rumor mill, yet another one could be on the way from "Mandalorian" masterminds Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.