Rumor Report: Is A New Mandalorian Spin-Off Series In The Works From Jon Favreau And Dave Filoni?
Since purchasing Lucasfilm and, therefore, the "Star Wars" brand in 2012, the Walt Disney Company has gone above and beyond to try and earn back its over $4 billion purchase. That includes constructing a theme park named Galaxy's Edge and producing various video games, books, and of course, movies and television shows. The sequel trilogy is long over and didn't leave most fans impressed, but when it comes to long-form Disney+ offerings, Disney has a much better track record with the fandom. It all started in 2019 with the premiere of "The Mandalorian."
Coinciding with the launch of Disney+ was the debut of "The Mandalorian": the story of a Mandalorian bounty hunter named Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) who develops a soft spot for one of his bounties, a little green alien named Grogu. After refusing to turn him over to the Empire, the two end up on the run, with their lives changed forever. The overwhelmingly positive response to this premise — and Grogu himself — led to the creation of a second season, which premiered in 2020 and set the stage for a third batch of episodes due out starting on March 1, 2023.
Additionally, the success of "The Mandalorian" has manifested a handful of Disney+ spin-offs, and according to the rumor mill, yet another one could be on the way from "Mandalorian" masterminds Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.
Could Mando's corner of the Star Wars galaxy be expanding further than we thought?
So, where did these rumors of yet another "Mandalorian" spin-off series come from? It all came to light on January 5, 2023, when The Direct reported that entertainment insider Daniel Richtman alleged on his Patreon that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are working on another series tied to "The Mandalorian." Richtman claims the project is currently known only as "Ghost Track 17," with its place in the wider "Star Wars" canon as well as its plot under lock and key for the time being. Therefore, all we can do is speculate on what this show might have in store — assuming its existence isn't a pure fabrication.
Should this spin-off actually turn out to be real, it will join an extensive slate of "Mandalorian"-adjacent productions from Disney+. The first to arrive was "The Book of Boba Fett," which focused on the titular bounty hunter (Temuera Morrison), his escape from the Sarlacc Pit, and his post-"Mandalorian" Season 2 endeavors as a crime boss. The next will be "Ahsoka," starring Rosario Dawson as the Togruta Force user in a story that seems rooted in the animated favorite "Star Wars Rebels." The mysterious "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew," featuring Jude Law, will also take place in the "Mandalorian" era.
It's easy to get excited about the future, and rightfully so considering all the "Star Wars" media on the way, but is another "Mandalorian" spin-off really in the works? That remains to be confirmed by an official source, so until it is, it would be the safe bet to take claims of its development with a grain of salt.