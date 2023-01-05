Michelle Williams Was Worried About Getting Upstaged By One Of Her Animal Co-Stars In The Fabelmans

In a sign of her eccentric and spontaneous spirit, Mitzi Fabelman brings home a capuchin monkey in the movie, claiming that she "needed a laugh." According to Steven Spielberg, his mother actually did bring home a monkey, claiming that she was "their household's Peter Pan" (via The Hollywood Reporter). True to life, "The Fabelmans" shows just how free-spirited Mitzi could be, often defying how women are presumed to act in the roles of wife and mother.

Michelle Williams was amused by the creature on-set. "That monkey was so impressive. I was like 'I want to go to monkey acting school.' There is nothing she can't do," Williams said to Vanity Fair in a career retrospective. "You really gotta be careful or that monkey's gonna upstage you."

The monkey also provided some lighthearted moments as well. According to Williams, the monkey taught her toddler how to give high-fives, and she said it was "the cutest thing I've ever seen."

When she was initially asked to meet with Spielberg, Williams told Vanity Fair that she almost couldn't fathom why he would want to talk to her. "I didn't know why Steven wanted to talk to me. I could not allow myself to think that he wanted me to be in one of his movies," Williams told the outlet. Given the buzz and praise around her performance, it's clear Spielberg made the right choice, and not even an adorable monkey could steal her spotlight.