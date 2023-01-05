Eddie Murphy And Jonah Hill Hilariously Butt Heads In The Trailer For You People

Take a second to remember the 2017 tentpole of modern horror, "Get Out." Now, envision an alternate dimension bizarro version of the film that isn't scary or remotely subtle about its social commentary, and we think you'll land pretty close to what to expect from Netflix's "You People" — arriving on the streamer on January 27.

Directed by "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris and penned by Barris and Jonah Hill, who also plays the lead, the story of "You People" follows a young man named Ezra (Hill) falling head over heels for Amira (Laura London), who he initially mistakes for his Uber driver in what rom-com academics refer to as a "meet cute." All's going well for the couple until Ezra encounters his future poppa-in-law Akbar (Eddie Murphy) who, to put it mildly, does not appear entirely comfortable with his daughter marrying a white dude. Meanwhile, we can infer that Ezra's comparatively well-meaning parents (immortal television demigods, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny) are a little too eager to tell Amira that, in their estimation, Obama was the best president of their lifetimes by a mile.

It looks like a story about cultures and families merging alongside the ever-changing times, which would make "You People" part of a cinematic tradition that includes classics like "Get Out" and 1967's "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner."