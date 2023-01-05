Jeremy Renner Proves He's The Strongest Avenger In His First Social Media Video Since Accident

Jeremy Renner is primarily known for playing Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For years, fans have watched Hawkeye team up with other superheroes and save the world from dangerous threats time and time again. That said, Hawkeye has never been perceived as the strongest hero in the MCU, as he's mostly served as a supporting player to the likes of Iron Man, Captain America, and other notable Avengers. However, recent real-world events prove that Renner might be the strongest member of the gang after all.

Renner has been in "critical but stable" condition these past few days following a snowplow accident that took place near Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada on January 1. Following the accident, the 51-year-old underwent surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. While it seemed like touch and go for a while, it appears that he's finally on the mend, and he's been active on social media to ease the concerns of his fans.

Earlier this week, Renner posted a heartfelt message thanking his fans for their support, revealing that he was "too messed up to type" but grateful for all of the well-wishes. Since then, the "Hawkeye" star has also made enough progress to share a video message with his social media followers.