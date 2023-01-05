CSI: Vegas' Jay Lee On Taking Center Stage In Season 2, Episode 10 - Exclusive Interview

Your on-screen job is complicated, technical, and gruesome. How do you get into character? Is there anything about the job that makes your stomach turn?

It's funny because my very first day on "CSI," I met Billy Petersen, who was the iconic Gil Grissom from the original series who started the whole venture. I saw him on set and he said, "Hey, remember, these guys — these CSIs — they go out and they do this every day. They're making jokes in the car. They make jokes to each other as they're doing an autopsy. They're nonplussed by it. Every now and then they find something harrowing, but for the most part, it's pretty mundane." That gave me a clue into the whole thing. I found that in some ways, the more casually I treated the cases, the more I found the rhythm of the language that was in the pages and the dynamics between the different relationships that I have with my castmates on the show.

Our art department and our prosthetics department are geniuses. Even though I know that what I'm looking at is completely artificial and crafted, sometimes a slash through the neck — like last season, we had some clowns with stitching across their neck that somebody had woven through — seeing that stuff in person, I had to check my gag reflex. I happen to find prosthetics really fascinating, and the technology and what it takes to craft that is an art in itself. But even with that appreciation, it can make my stomach turn.

Piggybacking a bit on that last answer about real CSIs being nonplussed by the crime scenes, and the show being somewhat gruesome and always dealing with death, how do you and your castmates keep things light on set? Any funny stories you can share?

The general atmosphere on set is pretty light. We all show up and try to make the best version of "CSI" that we can, especially with its legacy to carry. But I feel like the legacy of the show is the positivity and the graciousness on the set that's carried through from people who have been doing the series for 16 seasons.

Also, it's the sense of humor that everyone brings. Any day with Lex Medlin [who plays Beau Finado] is going to be a fun day. The man spits out jokes [with] every other word that he says. I also love any time I get to work with Matt [Lauria] and Mandeep [Dhillon]. We've all become close buds. Any time the three of us are on set, it becomes a very musical set because all of us are singing. I'm not a singer, but we'll all sing together anyway. Music and general mirth is what gets us through the days.