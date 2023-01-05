CSI: Vegas' Mandeep Dhillon Would Like Allie And Josh To 'Eventually Be Together' - Exclusive

To say Allie and Josh's relationship on "CSI: Vegas" is complicated would be an understatement. The two clearly have feelings for each other, though they try to keep things professional when on the job. And while right now they seem to be going their separate ways romantically, Mandeep Dhillon doesn't believe that will continue much longer.

"As the audience wants, it would be lovely for them to eventually be together," she says.

That said, Dhillon and Lauria have established such a buddy-buddy relationship off-screen that the rising star isn't sure she'll be able to take the relationship seriously.

"The one thing that I'm concerned about is how are me and Matt going to do that whilst not getting the giggles?" she says. "I don't know how we are going to be able to do those scenes because we are ... He's my best friend. We are very silly in general, and I don't know how we're going to be all sexy and serious and all."

After some thought, though, Dhillon admits, "We're professional. We'll get it done."

You can see how Allie and Josh's relationship unfolds on Season 2 of "CSI: Vegas," which airs Thursdays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.