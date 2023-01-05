CSI: Vegas' Mandeep Dhillon Would Like Allie And Josh To 'Eventually Be Together' - Exclusive
There are a lot of mysteries solved on "CSI: Vegas," from why a cargo plane landed with everyone dead inside to who was behind a mysterious bigfoot-like footprint at a crime scene. But one brainteaser fans don't have an answer to yet is "Will they or won't they?" when it comes to on-screen partners Allie and Josh.
The two crime scene investigators — played by Mandeep Dhillon and Matt Lauria — have an ongoing history of flirty banter and awkward moments, dating all the way back to the beginning of the series in 2021. Now, though, it seems as though Allie has put a hard stop to their romantic prospects by telling Josh they can no longer be flirtatious friends.
But that's not necessarily the path Dhillon sees the pair on forever. Mandeep Dhillon tells Looper during an exclusive interview that she would like to see Allie and Josh "eventually be together" on "CSI: Vegas," which airs Thursdays on CBS.
Dhillon thinks the show should give the audience what it wants
To say Allie and Josh's relationship on "CSI: Vegas" is complicated would be an understatement. The two clearly have feelings for each other, though they try to keep things professional when on the job. And while right now they seem to be going their separate ways romantically, Mandeep Dhillon doesn't believe that will continue much longer.
"As the audience wants, it would be lovely for them to eventually be together," she says.
That said, Dhillon and Lauria have established such a buddy-buddy relationship off-screen that the rising star isn't sure she'll be able to take the relationship seriously.
"The one thing that I'm concerned about is how are me and Matt going to do that whilst not getting the giggles?" she says. "I don't know how we are going to be able to do those scenes because we are ... He's my best friend. We are very silly in general, and I don't know how we're going to be all sexy and serious and all."
After some thought, though, Dhillon admits, "We're professional. We'll get it done."
You can see how Allie and Josh's relationship unfolds on Season 2 of "CSI: Vegas," which airs Thursdays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.