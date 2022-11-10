What CSI: Vegas Season 2, Episode 7 Gets Right About Bigfoot Investigations

This article contains spoilers.

"CSI: Vegas" Season 2 has treated fans to some bizarre and mysterious cases thus far. For example, the second episode paid homage to "I Am Legend" while telling a story about a killer with a penchant for turning people into mannequins. Elsewhere, the fourth installment referenced the real-life trend of koalas interfering with crime scenes while investigating a case involving home invaders.

The latest episode, titled "Burned," is no different. In this one, the CSIs must investigate a homicidal arsonist who might be Bigfoot. Of course, the forensics experts end up finding a more realistic explanation that doesn't involve an actual sasquatch committing atrocities against humankind, but one can never be sure about these things. That said, the sight of Bigfoot perplexes the investigators at first, and they don't rule out the idea of the culprit being a creature.

While the idea of a mysterious creature being on the loose in a procedural crime series might seem far-fetched to some "CSI: Vegas" fans, it shouldn't. As it turns out, real-world CSIs have examined the possible existence of Bigfoot in the past.