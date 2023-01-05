Magnum PI Reboot Star Jay Hernandez Pushes To Portray The Seamless Charm Of Tom Selleck's Magnum

While some fans aren't crazy about the "Magnum P.I." reboot that debuted on CBS in 2018, it has proven to be a hit with home audiences, who have embraced Jay Hernandez as a modern day Thomas Magnum (via Rotten Tomatoes). When rebooting a classic TV show, there is arguably an immense amount of pressure on those involved to somehow recreate the magic from the first run, while also providing viewers with something new for the experience.

"Magnum P.I." has tried to straddle that line, which is perhaps what has led to its intriguing run: It was canceled by CBS in 2022 and then brought back again by NBC (via The Hollywood Reporter). But it seems like the series is just as resilient as the character of Magnum and Hernandez claims that it was the fans' support that helped save the show.

There is no denying that the two versions of the show are significantly different. However, Hernandez does try to recapture some of the charisma that Tom Selleck brought in the original series. While the updated version has changed things up compared to its predecessor, there are some aspects of the old-school "Magnum P.I." that Hernandez attempts to keep in play.