Are David Krumholtz And Joseph Gordon-Levitt From 10 Things I Hate About You Friends In Real Life?

In the late '90s and early '00s, one of the most popular trends in cinema was taking the classic works of William Shakespeare and adapting them into teen movies set within modern times. While movie fans of a certain age will no doubt recall that Baz Luhrmann's 1996 romance "Romeo + Juliet" began the trend, other films like "O" and "10 Things I Hate About You" quickly capitalized on it shortly thereafter.

Based on "The Taming of the Shrew," "10 Things I Hate About You" follows the elaborate plot between teenagers Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Michael (David Krumholtz), and Patrick (Heath Ledger) to nab dates with Bianca (Larisa Oleynik), Mandella (Susan Ray Pratt), and Kat (Julia Stiles).

Of course, in the classic comedy of errors style of many of Shakespeare's plays, their plans quickly go awry. Still, given how good the chemistry between Gordon-Levitt and Krumholtz is as the scheming pals in "10 Things I Hate About You," fans of the cult classic might find themselves wondering about how the two got along off-camera.