Evil Dead Rise Trailer Has Horror Fans Cringing Over The Cheese Grater Scene

Deadites always find a way to keep terrorizing the unsuspecting — and a few S-Mart employees; now they're coming back yet again with the new film "Evil Dead Rise." This new chapter in the horror franchise offers a different approach to the story. Gone is the isolated cabin in the woods or medieval time travel; "Evil Dead Rise" instead places terror in a Los Angeles apartment. The setting has a feel akin to Lamberto Bava's "Demons 2."

The complicated, but ultimately heroic, Ash Williams is nowhere to be seen in this incarnation. "Rise" finds its heroine in Beth (Lily Sullivan), whose visit to her sister, nieces, and nephew proves to be a panic-inducing experience thanks to the Necronomicon. The book once again summons deadites and turns someone closest to our protagonist into a devious demon.

Director and writer Lee Cronin is taking over from the original trilogy's creative force Sam Raimi. He's the second director to accept the challenge of updating deadites — with filmmaker Fede Álvarez taking on a 2013 remake. Much like the previous director, Cronin is unafraid to give audiences a gore-filled adventure. One moment from the trailer, in particular, is causing horror fans to gnash their teeth in anticipation and revulsion.