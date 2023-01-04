The Deadites Have Left The Cabin In The Trailer For Evil Dead Rise

2023 is starting off with a horrific bang, with the drop of the first official trailer for "Evil Dead Rise." The fifth film in the "Evil Dead" franchise, the movie follows two estranged sisters who come back together. Unfortunately, this reunion is interrupted by the emergence of deadites because, of course.

Yesterday, a teaser was dropped for "Evil Dead Rise," which was pretty terrifying for running only 21 seconds. It shows young Kassie (Nell Fisher) looking through a peephole to see her mother looking, well, out of sorts. Mom has bloodshot eyes and is covered in blood, and looks to be taking a page out of the "Smile" lookbook. Kassie tells her mom she doesn't look so good, and the deadite gives a soft grin followed by a creepy chuckle. It almost makes you not want to watch the trailer, but here we are. Just multiply that teaser by 10, and you'll have a good sense of what you're in for.