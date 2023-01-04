Seth Rogen Regularly Googles Himself In A Very Specific Way

Seth Rogen loves roasting his fellow celebrities, and he doesn't pull any punches. For instance, when presenting an award to Charlize Theron for The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment breakfast in 2022, Rogen took the opportunity to roast Vin Diesel, the quiche served at the breakfast, and Kim Kardashian, the latter of whom he specifically tagged for her absence. "All I'll say is this: I have seen every episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians,' so I know she's not doing something more important than this. I've seen 100,000 hours of her. She's never done something more important than this."

Another one of his famous roastings came during the 2021 Emmy Awards, when he blasted the organizers for their lack of COVID compliance. "Let me start by saying: there's way too many of us in this little room! What are we doing? They said this was outdoors. It's not! They lied to us. We're in a hermetically-sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof?" (per Decider).

The funny twist? In a recent interview, Rogen admitted that he roasts Hollywood royalty so often that, by now, he often forgets who he has already insulted — and when confronted, he has to consult Google to see what he said.