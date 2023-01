Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Cole Hauser Still Can't Believe How Much Yellowstone Fans Love Rip

Cole Hauser might as well have been an actor from childhood, considering his parents are Cass Warner — who founded the production company Warner Sisters – and actor Wings Hauser. His first big role came in the 1992 film, "School Ties." There he befriended co-stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon and was later cast in their film collaboration, "Good Will Hunting," as Billy McBride.

Hauser is also friends with "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan, who later cast him on the hit drama as Rip Wheeler, the foreman of Yellowstone ranch and John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) loyal right-hand man. The taciturn, imposing Rip is also in an on-again, off-again relationship with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), who he finally marries in Season 4.

In a 2022 interview with Men's Journal, Hauser shared that seeing Damon and Affleck's success "made me think about how I wanted to be perceived, and what people I wanted to surround myself with." But despite this, the actor still isn't used to his role as Rip being such a fan favorite.