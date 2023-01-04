Cole Hauser Still Can't Believe How Much Yellowstone Fans Love Rip

Cole Hauser might as well have been an actor from childhood, considering his parents are Cass Warner — who founded the production company Warner Sisters – and actor Wings Hauser. His first big role came in the 1992 film, "School Ties." There he befriended co-stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon and was later cast in their film collaboration, "Good Will Hunting," as Billy McBride.

Hauser is also friends with "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan, who later cast him on the hit drama as Rip Wheeler, the foreman of Yellowstone ranch and John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) loyal right-hand man. The taciturn, imposing Rip is also in an on-again, off-again relationship with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), who he finally marries in Season 4.

In a 2022 interview with Men's Journal, Hauser shared that seeing Damon and Affleck's success "made me think about how I wanted to be perceived, and what people I wanted to surround myself with." But despite this, the actor still isn't used to his role as Rip being such a fan favorite.