Yellowstone's Orli Gottesman Recalls 'Freaking Out' Her First Day On Set

In a November 2022 interview with Taste of Country, Gottesman commented on what the "Yellowstone" experience has been like for her. The actress was on vacation when she found out she won the part of Halie and therefore didn't have much time to prepare. "It was more just making sure that I wouldn't break character and freak out that I was around all these super-cool people," she said. For the most part, she was able to keep her cool, humorously adding that she would simply have her freakouts between takes.

She also described being "really, really nervous" on her first day on set, detailing how difficult it was to even get out of the car when she arrived. "I was definitely freaking out. It all went really well. The entire production team is so nice. I mean, great conversations with everyone. It kinda went seamlessly," she said.

Playing opposite Australian actor Finn Little as Carter, Gottesman also shared the ease with which they bonded. "He's really good at keeping up conversation," she said. "I love the accent. It's just different. I'm not around that all the time. It was fun."

And while Gottesman couldn't reveal how many Season 5 episodes she'd be in — or if she would be in Season 6 — it's fair to say that we can probably expect more of her to come.