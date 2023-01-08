Who Did Alfred Molina Voice In Rick And Morty?
"Rick and Morty," the Adult Swim animated series from Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, has had a bevy of impressive guest voices over the years, from Daniel Radcliffe to the rapper Logic, but even in its first season, the lineup was stacked. And one particularly memorable episode from Season 1 featured none other than the legendary Alfred Molina.
While many may know Molina best from his show-stealing role as Doctor Otto Octavius in "Spider-Man 2" (later reprised in "Spider-Man: No Way Home"), film nerds know him as a serious character actor. Molina appeared in classics such as "Raiders of the Lost Ark," disappeared into the role of Konstantin Levin in Bernard Rose's adaptation of the Leo Tolstoy novel "Anna Karenina," and became a cartoon as Agnarr in Disney's "Frozen II."
Looking back on his decades-long career in an interview with LitHub, Molina said he relishes taking on absurd or unusual roles: "It's kind of chaotic, but what it has done is it's given me a wonderful range of stuff that I've been able to do, and also, it's let people know along the way that, oh yeah, you know, Fred's kind of game for this."
When it came to his guest role on "Rick and Morty," which is no doubt one of his silliest characters, the show's writers took full advantage of the English actor's posh accent for a memorable bit role that many fans no doubt still remember fondly.
Alfred Molina is The Devil on Rick and Morty
In Season 1, Episode 9 ("Something Ricked This Way Comes"), Molina plays none other than The Devil himself. When Summer (Spencer Grammer) introduces Rick (Justin Roiland) to her boss — a mustachioed man voiced by Molina who sells monkey's paw-style cursed items, such as a microscope that would drop the user's IQ — Rick immediately clocks him as the devil. What ensues is a hilarious battle between The Devil's supernatural powers and Rick's scientific abilities. While Summer sides with The Devil, Rick starts his own shop that uncurses the items.
In the end, The Devil betrays Summer, kicking her out of his business once it becomes a success. In response, Summer and Rick hit the gym, get absolutely shredded, and return to give him a good, old-fashioned knuckle sandwich. The whole episode is kind of ridiculous, and Molina commits to the bit like a true professional. Whether he's terrorizing New York City as Doc Ock or doing a devilish voiceover for "Rick and Morty," Alfred Molina remains a delight to behold.