Who Did Alfred Molina Voice In Rick And Morty?

"Rick and Morty," the Adult Swim animated series from Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, has had a bevy of impressive guest voices over the years, from Daniel Radcliffe to the rapper Logic, but even in its first season, the lineup was stacked. And one particularly memorable episode from Season 1 featured none other than the legendary Alfred Molina.

While many may know Molina best from his show-stealing role as Doctor Otto Octavius in "Spider-Man 2" (later reprised in "Spider-Man: No Way Home"), film nerds know him as a serious character actor. Molina appeared in classics such as "Raiders of the Lost Ark," disappeared into the role of Konstantin Levin in Bernard Rose's adaptation of the Leo Tolstoy novel "Anna Karenina," and became a cartoon as Agnarr in Disney's "Frozen II."

Looking back on his decades-long career in an interview with LitHub, Molina said he relishes taking on absurd or unusual roles: "It's kind of chaotic, but what it has done is it's given me a wonderful range of stuff that I've been able to do, and also, it's let people know along the way that, oh yeah, you know, Fred's kind of game for this."

When it came to his guest role on "Rick and Morty," which is no doubt one of his silliest characters, the show's writers took full advantage of the English actor's posh accent for a memorable bit role that many fans no doubt still remember fondly.