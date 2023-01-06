The Last Of Us Star Gabriel Luna Details Key Tommy Moments You Don't See In The Video Game

When the long-awaited TV adaptation of the massively popular video game "The Last of Us" premieres on HBO and HBO Max Sunday, January 15, fans will finally get to see how their favorite scenes from the smash Naughty Dog-PlayStation release unfold. Better yet for fans, since the series consists of nine episodes, game creator Neil Druckmann — who serves as co-showrunner on the series with Emmy winning producer Craig Mazin — was able to add additional material that didn't make the game's final cut.

As such, TV viewers can expect more out of such key characters as Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal), Tommy Miller (Gabriel Luna), and Ellie Williams (Bella Ramsey) than they ever experienced in the video game.

Based on the 2013 video game, "The Last of Us" is set in a post-apocalyptic America that's been decimated by the Cordyceps brain infection, which spawned a virus that infected the brains of victims and turned them into zombie-like killers. At the heart of the story, Joel — who is tormented by a deep, personal loss 20 years before the outbreak — is tasked with smuggling Ellie out of a dangerous quarantine zone. Since Ellie is miraculously immune to the Cordyceps brain infection, the young teen may be the key to creating a vaccine to combat the virus.

Tommy, who is Joel's younger brother, is a pivotal character in "The Last of Us." And while the character already has an established fanbase, Luna revealed in a roundtable press event attended by Looper that fans can expect many more moments featuring the character not previously seen in the video game version of the tale.