Move Over Seth MacFarlane, Rick And Morty's Justin Roiland Has Another Series Coming (& It Looks Bonkers)
Fans of "Rick & Morty" mastermind Justin Roiland have a new animated show they can sink their teeth into. As Josh Gad described it on Twitter, it's "delightfully insane."
For most people, "Rick and Morty" serves as Roiland's one true opus, with the still-running TV series amassing a cult-like following over the years. But actually, the longtime executive producer and voice actor has been a part of a number of other popular programs, including "Solar Opposites," "Gravity Falls," and "Adventure Time" (via IMDb). Much like his comrades in the cartoon business like Seth MacFarlane and Matt Groening, Roiland has decided to branch out and expand his empire, doing voice work for a number of popular shows, such as "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" and "Invincible," while also focusing on his own stuff.
Now, starting on January 9, the touted TV man will have another big project of his own that looks like it could be his craziest one yet — and it stars one of the most popular actors on Earth.
Justin Roiland's Koala Man stars Hugh Jackman
Starting January 9, Justin Roiland fans will be able to stream his brand-new Hulu series, "Koala Man," starring popular Australian voice actor Michael Cusack and Hollywood's longest-running superhero, Hugh Jackman. And by the looks of it, we are all in for a very special treat. "'Koala Man' follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto," an official Hulu description reads.
In the "Koala Man" trailer, viewers are treated to a hilarious spectacle of superhero stunts and funny-looking characters. "You're just a wanker!" says the show's villain, a laughing kookaburra. Our titular hero (Cusack) dons a cape and koala mask over what appears to be a simple set of T-shirt and jean shorts. Jackman's character, Big Greg, is Koala Man's boss and a Dapto citizen. "The whole town's gone psycho," Greg says in one scene, while driving with Koala Man. Writer Dan Hernandez, whose other work includes "Pokemon: Detective Pikachu," said in a tweet, "The world cried out for a hero. Unfortunately, he's the only one who answered."
Joining Hernandez in the "Koala Man" writing efforts is Benji Samit, who will also be serving as co-showrunner and EP alongside Roiland and Cusack.