Move Over Seth MacFarlane, Rick And Morty's Justin Roiland Has Another Series Coming (& It Looks Bonkers)

Fans of "Rick & Morty" mastermind Justin Roiland have a new animated show they can sink their teeth into. As Josh Gad described it on Twitter, it's "delightfully insane."

For most people, "Rick and Morty" serves as Roiland's one true opus, with the still-running TV series amassing a cult-like following over the years. But actually, the longtime executive producer and voice actor has been a part of a number of other popular programs, including "Solar Opposites," "Gravity Falls," and "Adventure Time" (via IMDb). Much like his comrades in the cartoon business like Seth MacFarlane and Matt Groening, Roiland has decided to branch out and expand his empire, doing voice work for a number of popular shows, such as "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" and "Invincible," while also focusing on his own stuff.

Now, starting on January 9, the touted TV man will have another big project of his own that looks like it could be his craziest one yet — and it stars one of the most popular actors on Earth.