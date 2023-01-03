WandaVision And That '90s Show Star Debra Jo Rupp Joins Agatha: Coven Of Chaos

Debra Jo Rupp has embarked on an incredible acting career that goes back decades. As she captivated audiences on stage in such productions as "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" and "To Kill A Mockingbird," she built up quite an impressive body of work on screens as well. She's starred in numerous films over the years, but it's no secret that she's a far more prolific face on television. Her turns as Kitty Forman on "That '70s Show" and Alice Knight Buffay on "Friends" are among the highlights of her numerous TV credits.

Of course, it should come as no surprise that as the superhero genre has rapidly increased in popularity, Rupp has given it a try. While she doesn't suit up as a powerful do-gooder or a scheming villain, she does get plenty of time to shine on the Disney+ hit "WandaVision." On the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-led series, she appears in five episodes as Sharon Davis: a helpless woman who's trapped within Wanda Maximoff's (Olsen) perfect world — manifested by her mystical Hex — as the cheery Mrs. Hart.

With Wanda's removal of the Hex and her disappearance from the town she took over, Westview, New Jersey, it seemed like Debra Jo Rupp's time as Sharon Davis had concluded. However, it appears that the tenured actor is on her way back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe via "Agatha: Coven of Chaos."