Glass Onion's Marriage Tease Has Been Confirmed By Hugh Grant

Before "Glass Onion" even came out, though, Johnson already cleared things up about Benoit Blanc's personal life. According to Insider, after reporters saw a screener that indicated Blanc lives with a man, Johnson was asked if Blanc was queer during the London Film Festival. "Yes, he obviously is," Johnson said, before continuing, "And there's nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with. No spoilers [but] who wouldn't want to live with that person?"

That said, don't expect a look back at Benoit Blanc's entire life story any time soon. Speaking to Mike Ryan at Uproxx, Johnson, facing questions about Blanc's history, said he prefers to give "glimpses" about Blanc than spell out his backstory: "He's interesting in his function within the mystery, you know what I mean?"

Asked about Blanc's time playing "Among Us" in the bathtub, Johnson continued, "I guess, I still count that as a glimpse. But yeah, I don't know the notion of building out a backstory, learning where he came from, all of that stuff, to me, I don't know, I have a natural inclination to kind of push that stuff back and to say a little goes a long way in terms of that. And ultimately this has to be the story of the mystery. The mystery's the thing. And the detective is interesting is the way he solves his function within solving the mystery. And if we get glimpses beyond that, that's great. But I feel like a little of that goes a very long way for me."

When Ryan followed up and asked if that means we won't get "The Young Benoit Chronicles," Johnson was very firm: "Sorry. Maybe, someday after I'm dead and gone, it'll be streaming on a mind chip."

"Glass Onion" is streaming on Netflix now.