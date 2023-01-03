James Cameron Needs To Resurrect The Terminator Franchise (& Why The Time Is Ripe For It)

With the highly successful theatrical release of "Avatar: The Way of Water," famed Hollywood director James Cameron has returned to the box office summit that he's climbed so many times before. The sequel to his record-shattering 2009 sci-fi adventure is also his first directorial venture since "Avatar," and Cameron spent many of those interim years preparing for "The Way of Water" and its intended sequels (per Time).

With the ongoing "Avatar" franchise potentially taking Cameron through the rest of the 2020s, he might not have much time left for other projects. However, the director has also expressed interest in returning to the other sci-fi series that first made him a household name: "The Terminator." Cameron co-wrote and directed the first two films in the time-traveling action saga, which were instrumental in establishing him as a blockbuster filmmaker. And given where the franchise has been since the end of "Terminator 2," it could certainly use a shot in the arm.

The plight of the Na'vi and the magical world of Pandora will surely remain Cameron's main focus for some time, but the director hasn't ruled out the possibility of returning for another "Terminator" sequel at some point down the line. In fact, he seems to have some interesting ideas for what such a film could look like. Given all the success he's had with "Avatar" and the modern state of technology, now could be the perfect time for Cameron to return to "The Terminator." Here's why.