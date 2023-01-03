Netflix's Assassin's Creed Moves On Without Showrunner Jeb Stuart

Netflix is looking to become a hub for video game adaptations, whether live-action or animated. The streaming giant has already seen massive success with the likes of "Arcane," "Castlevania," and "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners," and it's now taking another step forward, partnering with Ubisoft on a live-action "Assassin's Creed" series.

"Assassin's Creed" focuses on the long-running battle between the Assassins and the Templars, two secretive organizations working in the shadows throughout history. Many of the games include two storylines, one set in the past and the other in the modern day. Both stories focus on an Assassin as they relive their ancestor's fight against the Templars, trying to learn information to help their modern-day war against the same group. Ubisoft already attempted one live-action adaptation before, the Michael Fassbender-led "Assassin's Creed" movie, and we all know how that turned out.

With Ubisoft's partnership with Netflix, the studio looks to make up for past mistakes, bringing the critically-acclaimed video games series to a new audience. The two are working together on a new live-action adaptation with the hopes of it becoming a franchise for the streaming service. Variety reported that the studios had hired Jeb Stuart as the showrunner in 2021, but it looks like the two parties have since parted ways.