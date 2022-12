Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Avatar 2's Opening Weekend Wasn't Huge Enough To Fight Back Against Dropping Movie Theater Stocks

The opening of "Avatar: The Way of Water" is nothing to balk at with the long-in-development sequel raking in more than $400 million worldwide in its opening weekend, per Box Office Mojo. The numbers, however, fell below some projections that had the movie topping $500 million in its debut, via Deadline.

The reason this difference matters more in 2022 is that the box office is still attempting to make a full comeback after the shutdowns that stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. box office has relied more than ever on massive blockbusters like "Avatar: The Way of Water" more than ever as more films are released to streaming, some even day-and-date with their theatrical openings, like "Halloween Ends." Must-see theatrical experiences that promise to push visual bounds are still managing to find a place at the box office, with Marvel releases like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" pulling in respectable business and "Top Gun: Maverick" standing as the year's biggest runaway success, pulling in nearly $1.5 billion worldwide.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" was expected to be the latest big-screen mega-hit, but even its massive opening couldn't solve an industry's continuing struggles, and the stock market proves just that.