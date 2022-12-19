Avatar 2's Opening Weekend Wasn't Huge Enough To Fight Back Against Dropping Movie Theater Stocks

The opening of "Avatar: The Way of Water" is nothing to balk at with the long-in-development sequel raking in more than $400 million worldwide in its opening weekend, per Box Office Mojo. The numbers, however, fell below some projections that had the movie topping $500 million in its debut, via Deadline.

The reason this difference matters more in 2022 is that the box office is still attempting to make a full comeback after the shutdowns that stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. box office has relied more than ever on massive blockbusters like "Avatar: The Way of Water" more than ever as more films are released to streaming, some even day-and-date with their theatrical openings, like "Halloween Ends." Must-see theatrical experiences that promise to push visual bounds are still managing to find a place at the box office, with Marvel releases like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" pulling in respectable business and "Top Gun: Maverick" standing as the year's biggest runaway success, pulling in nearly $1.5 billion worldwide.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" was expected to be the latest big-screen mega-hit, but even its massive opening couldn't solve an industry's continuing struggles, and the stock market proves just that.