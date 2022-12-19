×
Avatar 2's Opening Weekend Wasn't Huge Enough To Fight Back Against Dropping Movie Theater Stocks

Kiri smiling Avatar 20th Century Studios/YouTube
By Zachary Leeman/Dec. 19, 2022 10:21 pm EST

The opening of "Avatar: The Way of Water" is nothing to balk at with the long-in-development sequel raking in more than $400 million worldwide in its opening weekend, per Box Office Mojo. The numbers, however, fell below some projections that had the movie topping $500 million in its debut, via Deadline

The reason this difference matters more in 2022 is that the box office is still attempting to make a full comeback after the shutdowns that stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. box office has relied more than ever on massive blockbusters like "Avatar: The Way of Water" more than ever as more films are released to streaming, some even day-and-date with their theatrical openings, like "Halloween Ends." Must-see theatrical experiences that promise to push visual bounds are still managing to find a place at the box office, with Marvel releases like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" pulling in respectable business and "Top Gun: Maverick" standing as the year's biggest runaway success, pulling in nearly $1.5 billion worldwide.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" was expected to be the latest big-screen mega-hit, but even its massive opening couldn't solve an industry's continuing struggles, and the stock market proves just that. 

AMC and Cinemark stocks dropped

Jake Sully consoling 20th Century Studios/YouTube

After "Avatar: The Way of Water" opened to approximately $134 million domestically and $441 worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. One sign that this was a disappointing start was the fact that AMC Entertainment and Cinemark stocks both dropped on the following Monday. Also dropping were "Avatar" studio Disney and IMAX, which logically could have seen a boost thanks to the spectacular release of James Cameron's sequel. 

AMC stock dropped 8.26 % Cinemark fell 10.3 %, Disney dropped 4.77 % and IMAX tumbled by 5.76 %, according to a report from IndieWire. This doesn't necessarily spell all bad news for "Avatar: The Way of Water" as 2009's "Avatar" only opened to about $77 million domestically on its way to more than $700 million. It does mean, however, that the movie was not the last-minute savior the 2022 box office needed, no matter how well the space fares in 2023.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is going to need strong legs like no other film. According to Cameron, the sequel has to break into the all-time box office top five to even be profitable, meaning it potentially needs a cool $2 billion worldwide to get into the black. "You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That's your threshold. That's your break even," Cameron told GQ.

