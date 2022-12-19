Avatar 2's Box Office Is A Test Of Endurance

Much like its 2009 predecessor, "Avatar: The Way of Water" had much to prove. Not only did it have to match the immense scope and technical innovation of the first "Avatar," but it also had to match or surpass that film's groundbreaking box office success. "Avatar," despite initially being predicted as a box office flop before its release (via Cinemablend), proved its naysayers wrong by breaking numerous box office records. This included becoming the first film to reach the $2 billion mark (via Bloomberg). It remains the highest-grossing film of all time, unadjusted for inflation (via Box Office Mojo), topping the previous record holder, James Cameron's "Titanic," another box office juggernaut that many thought would fail financially (via The Guardian).

Now James Cameron seeks to be king of the world once again with the long-awaited sequel to 2009's "Avatar,' "Avatar: The Way of Water." The franchise collectively had a budget of $1 billion (via Forbes), so it's crucial that they would need to succeed at the box office for the mighty investment to be justified. Fans may be wondering, then, how successful Cameron's latest directorial outing has been thus far.