Ron Howard Doesn't Sound Very Optimistic About The Possibilty Of Solo 2

Despite being directed by Oscar-winning director Ron Howard and featuring a stellar cast that included Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, and Emilia Clarke, not all "Star Wars" fans were thrilled with the 2018 film "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Some fans accused Howard of rewriting the script after he took over, something which one of the film's actors disputed. "It's exactly the same script," the anonymous actor told Vulture. "They're filming exactly the same things. There's nothing new." But while the standalone film may not be nearly as financially successful as other "Star Wars" installments, "Solo" fans aren't the only ones hanging onto hope for a sequel.

In the summer of 2022, co-writer Lawrence Kasdan shared his thoughts with Inverse about the potential of a "Solo" streaming series. Kasdan, the writer of "The Empire Strikes Back," and co-writer of "The Force Awakens" said "I've never been particularly drawn to expanding ['Solo'] into a show. But, I do talk to Jon [Kasdan, co-writer] and Ron [Howard] a lot about what went right and what went wrong with the 'Solo' experience. I would be more interested in doing another movie, not a TV series."

But while Kasdan may be up for continuing the saga of Han Solo in a follow-up film, Howard doesn't appear to be optimistic about the possibility.