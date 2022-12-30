George RR Martin Reveals What The Lannisters' Home Really Looks Like

Fans of "Game of Thrones" are fascinated by the recent artwork shared by George RR Martin on his blog of Casterly Rock, the ancestral seat of House Lannister. The author, who wrote the "Song of Ice and Fire" novels on which "Game of Thrones" is based, shared a portrait of Casterly Rock painted by Ted Nasmith for the 2011 Ice and Fire calendar, confirming the official appearance of the Lannisters' seat of power for the first time.

House Lannister members were prominent players throughout HBO's "Game of Thrones." Key characters included Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), who served as Hand to three monarchs in the series, as well as Lord Tywin (Charles Dance), and the incestuous twins Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). Seasons 1-4 saw the Lannisters fight the Starks after Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) beheaded Ned Stark (Sean Bean). Later seasons featured the surviving Lannisters' struggle to hold King's Landing as Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) finally arrived in Westeros to claim the Iron Throne.

Casterly Rock appears briefly in the HBO series and not at all in the books (so far). Although mentioned often by the characters, House Lannister's official home has remained a mystery to "Game of Thrones" fans – until now.