House Of The Dragon Episode 3 Managed To Introduce The Most Punchable Lannister Yet

Love the Lannisters? Hate the Lannisters? Either way, this new one is pretty terrible!

Following in the footsteps of other terrible Jasons — Mraz, DeRulo, Priestley, and so on — "House of the Dragon," the spin-off and prequel for HBO's fantasy behemoth "Game of Thrones," has introduced a brand new member of the (second) blondest, baddest family from the original series. In "Game of Thrones," the ultra-powerful Lannisters opened the series with Cersei (Lena Headey) as the queen of the Seven Kingdoms, thanks to her father Tywin's (Charles Dance) machinations. Unbeknownst to most people, however, her children with King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) aren't actually Robert's; rather, they're the product of the incestuous affair between Cersei and her twin brother Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). Beyond all of those people, you've also got Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), a flawed yet essentially good man trapped in the most conniving family of all time.

Most fans really loved Tyrion — and ultimately, Tywin has emerged as a fan favorite thanks to his cleverness and sheer cunning — but the Lannisters could definitely be easy to hate. Now, in "House of the Dragon," there's a new Lannister in town. His name? Jason Lannister. His whole deal? He's awful.