The One Thing Marley Shelton Thinks Her 1923 Character Has In Common With Yellowstone's Beth - Exclusive

"Yellowstone" and its original origin story "1883" are both known for featuring feisty women — like Beth Dutton and Margaret and Elsa Dutton, respectively. Beth, in particular, has taken Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" universe by storm, easily being one of the franchise's biggest fan favorites.

Now, with "1923" in the mix, there's a whole new slew of female characters looking to contend with Beth, the fiercely loyal daughter of John Dutton III (Kevin Costner) who's played by Kelly Reilly. While Helen Mirren's Cara Dutton tops the list, there's also Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton, the loyal wife of John Dutton Senior (James Badge Dale) who helps defend the burgeoning Yellowstone ranch from an intense period of drought during Prohibition and the pre-Depression era in mountainous Montana.

It's a connection Shelton reflected upon during an exclusive interview with Looper, in which she laid out the similarities and differences between Emma and Beth Dutton.