The One Thing Marley Shelton Thinks Her 1923 Character Has In Common With Yellowstone's Beth - Exclusive
"Yellowstone" and its original origin story "1883" are both known for featuring feisty women — like Beth Dutton and Margaret and Elsa Dutton, respectively. Beth, in particular, has taken Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" universe by storm, easily being one of the franchise's biggest fan favorites.
Now, with "1923" in the mix, there's a whole new slew of female characters looking to contend with Beth, the fiercely loyal daughter of John Dutton III (Kevin Costner) who's played by Kelly Reilly. While Helen Mirren's Cara Dutton tops the list, there's also Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton, the loyal wife of John Dutton Senior (James Badge Dale) who helps defend the burgeoning Yellowstone ranch from an intense period of drought during Prohibition and the pre-Depression era in mountainous Montana.
It's a connection Shelton reflected upon during an exclusive interview with Looper, in which she laid out the similarities and differences between Emma and Beth Dutton.
Beth and Emma share some 'serious backbone'
When it comes to comparisons made between Beth Dutton and Emma Dutton, Shelton believes the two characters share "serious backbone."
In the modern era, Beth will ferociously defend her father and their land no matter the circumstances, often relying on over-the-top antics to get her way. Emma, on the other hand, is just as devoted, but she is "much more of a traditionalist," says Shelton.
"Emma's completely committed to preserving the Dutton way of life and the world of ranching and the ranch's legacy," she continues. "She's a family woman. She's solid and committed, and her stoicism is a necessity because they all could be killed at any moment. It's so perilous living out on the ranch in the Wild West."
Still, Emma shares "a strength [and] a grit" with Beth that undeniable. "The only thing that would probably link those characters would be that strength and grit," says Shelton.
You can watch Emma's intense loyalty to the Dutton dynasty unfold on "1923," which streams new episodes on Sundays on Paramount+.