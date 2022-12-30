Jenna Ortega Nixed One Out-Of-Character Line On Wednesday

In a TikTok clip of a Netflix Q&A with Jenna Ortega, the actor noted a particular time when she felt she had to take out a line that might have felt out-of-character. The line concerns the black prom dress that Tyler (Hunter Doohan) ultimately buys for her. According to Ortega, there was supposed to be some dialogue concerning the dress, but she nixed it, feeling that it may not have fit. "I remember there's a line where, like, I'm talking about a dress, and initially she was supposed to say, 'Oh, my God, I'm freaking out over a dress, I literally hate myself,'" Ortega said in the clip. "And I was blown away because that sounded like — it was just a bunch of little things like that. I felt like we were able to avoid a lot of dialogue in an attempt to make her sound human."

Fans may recall that Wednesday's reaction to the dress in the series is more of a subtle smile, which seems more fitting than the proposed dialogue. And where Wednesday's outsider vibes come off as authentic, the dialogue would have felt more like the character trying too hard. Clearly, Ortega's understanding of her character is proof of her dedication to getting the part right. However, not all her attempts to work on the series have been met with positive reactions. Recently some fans took issue with her dance scene after she revealed that she filmed it while with COVID-19.