Game Of Thrones Fans Just Got The Best Possible News
Overall, "Game of Thrones" has found itself in a strange place since concluding in 2019. Once a pop culture phenomenon, the eighth and final season dissolved so much goodwill among the fandom that it all but disappeared from the mainstream in no time. As the 2020s continue on, its reputation hasn't come close to recovering, but the folks at HBO have high hopes that they can change that. Several "Game of Thrones" spin-off projects are creeping down the production pipeline that will explore the history of Westeros and corners of it that the already bloated original series didn't have time for.
The first "GoT" off-shoot will arrive in August of 2022 and take viewers back centuries before the days of Ned Stark (Sean Bean) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). "House of the Dragon" will follow House Targaryen as it fractures and its members go to war with one another. "The Sea Snake" is in production, too, and will put a spotlight on Steve Toussaint's Corlys Velaryon: a legendary figure on the high seas that will make his first live-action appearance on "House of the Dragon." Other projects like "Ten Thousand Ships" and an adaptation of "The Tales of Dunk and Egg" are also coming (via Entertainment Weekly).
As it turns out, the list doesn't stop there. Yet another show has joined the increasingly crowded "Game of Thrones" franchise that will surely get fans excited.
A Jon Snow spin-off is in development
As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter on June 17, 2022, HBO is in the early development stages of a spin-off series centered on "Game of Thrones" staple Jon Snow. Kit Harington, who portrayed the character for all eight seasons of "GoT," will reprise his role, making him the first main cast member from the original series to do so since it ended. Speaking of firsts, this untitled Jon Snow show is so far the first and only upcoming off-shoot that will take place post-Season 8. Neither Harington nor his representatives have commented on this announcement at the time of publication.
Originally thought to be the son of Ned Stark, Jon Snow spent much of his "Game of Thrones" tenure as a part of the Night's Watch: a group of soldiers that reside at the Wall and protect Westeros from the horrors that lie beyond it. Eventually, it came to light that he was actually the son of Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi) and Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding) and that he's really named Aegon Targaryen. Not long after learning this, however, his "GoT" story ended with another exile to the Wall for his murder of Westeros' queen and his aunt, Daenerys Targaryen.
As a member of the Night's Watch once again, Jon Snow has entered a new yet familiar chapter in his life. Should this show about his exploits after Daenerys' death move forward at HBO, it'll be interesting to see what his future has in store.