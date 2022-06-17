Game Of Thrones Fans Just Got The Best Possible News

Overall, "Game of Thrones" has found itself in a strange place since concluding in 2019. Once a pop culture phenomenon, the eighth and final season dissolved so much goodwill among the fandom that it all but disappeared from the mainstream in no time. As the 2020s continue on, its reputation hasn't come close to recovering, but the folks at HBO have high hopes that they can change that. Several "Game of Thrones" spin-off projects are creeping down the production pipeline that will explore the history of Westeros and corners of it that the already bloated original series didn't have time for.

The first "GoT" off-shoot will arrive in August of 2022 and take viewers back centuries before the days of Ned Stark (Sean Bean) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). "House of the Dragon" will follow House Targaryen as it fractures and its members go to war with one another. "The Sea Snake" is in production, too, and will put a spotlight on Steve Toussaint's Corlys Velaryon: a legendary figure on the high seas that will make his first live-action appearance on "House of the Dragon." Other projects like "Ten Thousand Ships" and an adaptation of "The Tales of Dunk and Egg" are also coming (via Entertainment Weekly).

As it turns out, the list doesn't stop there. Yet another show has joined the increasingly crowded "Game of Thrones" franchise that will surely get fans excited.