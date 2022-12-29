Chris Miller Thinks Sony Is The Only Studio That Could've Made Into The Spider-Verse

Sony Animation Studio celebrated its legacy of taking chances and releasing subversive animated content for its 20-year anniversary in 2022. Perhaps one of their biggest successes was the 2018 film, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Using a wide array of animation styles and techniques, the film won over critics and audiences alike with its stunning aesthetic. It also was on the pulse of pop culture's interest in multi-verses, tapping into the trend before the MCU released "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in 2021 and before DC finally unleashes "The Flash" onto audiences in 2023.

Chris Miller, who co-wrote and co-produced the film, thinks that Sony Animation Studio was the only distributor who would have taken a chance on such a bold vision. Miller has history with the studio as the filmmaker, having partnered with Phil Lord to create Sony's animated hit, "Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs."

Miller attributed the success of what they were able to accomplish with "Cloudy" to the lack of an established animation style at the then-newly created studio. Miller said that he and Lord wanted to do something different with the animation style in the film, and they were able to accomplish that because Sony Animation wanted to be filmmaker-forward and let them deliver their vision. "They were open to doing that there in a way that I don't think any other studio would've been," Miller said. He shared similar sentiments about the studio and making "Into the Spider-Verse."