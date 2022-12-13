The Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Trailer Promises The Rare Sequel That Delivers

2018 was a phenomenal year for superhero flicks. "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Black Panther" put up some stiff competition for other films in the genre, but that didn't stop "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" from stealing the spotlight. The animated flick has often been hailed as one of the best superhero movies ever made (we only put "Logan" and "The Dark Knight" ahead of it), and the hype has been building for a sequel. We're getting that sequel four years later, and fans have been treated to the first trailer for the film.

We already got a sneak peek into the film when Marvel Entertainment released a clip on their YouTube page almost a year ago. We saw a brief interaction between Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), where the latter comes jumping into Miles' bedroom via a portal. Gwen entices Miles out of his room, where he swings through different dimensions, but we weren't given much to dissect until now. The first official trailer for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" has landed, and it's just as stunning as you'd expect.