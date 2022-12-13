The Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Trailer Promises The Rare Sequel That Delivers
2018 was a phenomenal year for superhero flicks. "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Black Panther" put up some stiff competition for other films in the genre, but that didn't stop "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" from stealing the spotlight. The animated flick has often been hailed as one of the best superhero movies ever made (we only put "Logan" and "The Dark Knight" ahead of it), and the hype has been building for a sequel. We're getting that sequel four years later, and fans have been treated to the first trailer for the film.
We already got a sneak peek into the film when Marvel Entertainment released a clip on their YouTube page almost a year ago. We saw a brief interaction between Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), where the latter comes jumping into Miles' bedroom via a portal. Gwen entices Miles out of his room, where he swings through different dimensions, but we weren't given much to dissect until now. The first official trailer for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" has landed, and it's just as stunning as you'd expect.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse looks just as stunning as its predecessor
The first official trailer for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" brings back the glorious animation we saw in the first film. It's a visual spectacle and will certainly be one of the most stunning movies we'll see in 2023. Miles takes center stage in the trailer, surrounded by usual suspects Gwen and Peter B. Parker. Oscar Isaac is also back as Miguel O'Hara, while Issa Rae and Brian Tyree Henry join the franchise as Jessica Drew and Jefferson Davis. Newcomers to the "Spider-Verse" world also include Rachel Dratch, Jason Schwartzman, and Daniel Kaluuya, who play Miles' principal, Jonathan Ohnn, and Hobie Brown, respectively.
While it might be hard to top the original, "Across the Spider-Verse" looks like a very worthy sequel that hopefully matches its predecessor. We'd be surprised to see it go any other way.
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" lands in theaters on June 2, 2023. "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" will follow in 2024.